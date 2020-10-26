Akin Omotoso's 'The Ghost And The House Of Truth' will screen at the third edition of the Africa Rising Film Festival (ARIFF).

Confirming the news, festival director, Ayande Sithebe revealed exclusively to Pulse that the 2019 drama is the first Nigerian submission to be confirmed for the event billed to hold from November 27-29, 2020.

"So this is an exclusive, we have got a film from Akin Omotoso that will be screening and I am very excited about it. That is a very big Nigerian representation that we have this year", Sithebe revealed.

Starring Susan Wokoma, Kate Henshaw, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Lala Akindoju, the Temple productions feature film follows the story of Bola Ogun (Susan Wokoma), a dedicated counsellor who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and their victims. Her belief in forgiveness is however tested when her daughter goes missing.