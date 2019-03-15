Adesua Etomi has been ranked alongside Hollywood’s superstar, Scarlett Johansson as the world’s most famous actresses.

In a special article and interview by Vogue magazine with the title, '14 Countries, 14 Superstars: The Global Actors Who Know No Limits,' Etomi was ranked alongside Léa Seydoux, Eiza González, Elizabeth Debicki, Angelababy, Deepika Padukone, Bruna Marquezine, and Doona Bae as nine of world’s most famous actresses.

Etomi and her colleagues from Brazil, Iceland, France, India and the United States of America shared their experiences as actresses in different regions and parts of the world.

'The Wedding Party' actress became a big deal in the movie industry after her role in many movies that include 'The Wedding Party,' 'Wedding Party 2,' 'King of Boys,' and 'Up North'.

With this feat, Etomi joins a long list of Nigerian movie stars putting Nollywood on the world map.