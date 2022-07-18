Ada Ameh: We have truly lost a rare & vibrant gem - ‘The Johnsons’ cast mourns

“It has taken a while to authenticate this sad news before going public under advisement from Ada's manager who was on his way to Warri to secure physical confirmation of the horrible news that hit us all this morning,” the post read.

“He has just called in from Warri and sadly he has confirmed our worst fears... Our beloved Emuakpor Johnson is no more!

“It is with deep sense of loss, total submission to the will of God, that Native Media Tv, cast and crew of @theofficialthejohnsons painfully announce the passing of our dear sister, friend, colleague and Matriarch of The Johnsons clan Ada Obande Ameh (aka Emuakpor Johnson).

“To all our teeming fans around the world, we have truly lost a rare and vibrant gem, but celebrate the life of an icon who daily put smiles on every face and spread love in every home. Together, we join our voices with yours to offer prayers on behalf of the family. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. ADA, You will be missed but your memory will live on in our hearts forever. We love you.”

Until her death on Sunday July 17, Ameh was a principal actor on the Africa Magic series where she played the much adored Emu Johnson, matriarch of the Johnson family.

While her management is yet to confirm the cause of death, reports say she slumped at an event.