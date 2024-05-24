Jide Awobona calls out director Abiodun Jimoh for making him lose weight for a role

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, Awobona shared photos of himself on Instagram that show that he has significantly lost weight. He also posted screenshots of his chat with the director that showed he was asked to stop eating.

“Can you start fasting from today? E.g don’t eat till sunset, for all the days, It will show on your face. I want you to look hungry, your eyes sunken. Stop eating or drinking now til 7, after 7 pm, don’t eat tomorrow till 7 pm again. You can Just get watermelon, to hydrate you. Watermelon one slice in the morning, till 7 pm,” the screenshots show.

On Instagram Awobona said, “WHAT HAVE I DONE TO YOU,”

Before this incident, Awobona had shared his excitement about being on the project, saying on Instagram, “Immersing yourself in the creative process of envisioning a dark thriller film can be incredibly stimulating. From crafting the plot twists to developing this complex character INSPECTOR JERO. This is an opportunity to explore the depths of human psyche and the intricacies of storytelling. Brace up, your imagination is about to run wild as you delve into the darkness of the narrative of this great Piece of Art “INSPECTOR JERO.”

Awobona is known for his versatility and has been featured in multiple Nollywood films, including, Jenifa’s Diary, The Bunglers, Convicted, Olopa Olorun, and Olokun.