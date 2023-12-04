Abimbola Craig leads Ndani TV's dating show 'Banking on Love'

Popularly known for her role in the drama series Skinny Girls In Transit, Craig who also was the former Head of Production at Ndani TV will host the upcoming title.

Banking on Love which has been billed as "the ultimate money-meets-romance dating show," is expected to make couples have tough conversations around money.

Guests will be paired up on a date and be quizzed on their financial knowledge to see if they're really compatible. And it doesn't stop there. Their scores will be tallied and equated to their financial knowledge. Guests with the highest scores will go on a second date.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new update, breaks the long silence from the production fit, that was once at the forefront of direct-to-YouTube programming in the last decade. At its peak, Ndani was producing Skinny Girl In Transit, Game On and Love Like This, top shows that ushered in a wave of other production outfits and investors into the space.

Banking on Love isn't the only new reality show from Ndani TV. The Guaranty Trust Holding Company-owned production studios will also debut a fashion show titled Style on a Budget and an entertainment talk show, Top Five Anything.

Following the official trailer released on November 1, 2023, Banking on Love promises a lot of dramatic chaos, mixed with love in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT