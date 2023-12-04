ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Abimbola Craig leads Ndani TV's dating show 'Banking on Love'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Feature movies aren't the only titles making their debut this December.

Abimbola Craig takes on host duties for Ndani TV's dating show [Instagram/ndanitv]
Abimbola Craig takes on host duties for Ndani TV's dating show [Instagram/ndanitv]

Recommended articles

Popularly known for her role in the drama series Skinny Girls In Transit, Craig who also was the former Head of Production at Ndani TV will host the upcoming title.

Banking on Love which has been billed as "the ultimate money-meets-romance dating show," is expected to make couples have tough conversations around money.

Guests will be paired up on a date and be quizzed on their financial knowledge to see if they're really compatible. And it doesn't stop there. Their scores will be tallied and equated to their financial knowledge. Guests with the highest scores will go on a second date.

ADVERTISEMENT

This new update, breaks the long silence from the production fit, that was once at the forefront of direct-to-YouTube programming in the last decade. At its peak, Ndani was producing Skinny Girl In Transit, Game On and Love Like This, top shows that ushered in a wave of other production outfits and investors into the space.

Banking on Love isn't the only new reality show from Ndani TV. The Guaranty Trust Holding Company-owned production studios will also debut a fashion show titled Style on a Budget and an entertainment talk show, Top Five Anything.

Following the official trailer released on November 1, 2023, Banking on Love promises a lot of dramatic chaos, mixed with love in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banking on Love will debut on December 7, 2023 and will continue subsequently every Thursday by 3pm on Ndani TV's YouTube channel.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abimbola Craig leads Ndani TV's dating show 'Banking on Love'

Abimbola Craig leads Ndani TV's dating show 'Banking on Love'

Flavour marks his status as a king in the African music scene

Flavour marks his status as a king in the African music scene

'Something Like Gold' joins Nollywood's list of highest grossing titles

'Something Like Gold' joins Nollywood's list of highest grossing titles

Chart-topping producer Jimohsoundz features Susss on new single 'Reminiscing'

Chart-topping producer Jimohsoundz features Susss on new single 'Reminiscing'

I don't want money, just feature me - Portable to Wizkid & Davido

I don't want money, just feature me - Portable to Wizkid & Davido

Ace Word release the most anticipated song of 2023 tagged 'Wifey'

Ace Word release the most anticipated song of 2023 tagged 'Wifey'

Asake is the most streamed artist on Boomplay in 2023

Asake is the most streamed artist on Boomplay in 2023

Yarden drops 'The One who Descends' EP alongside the new single 'Time'

Yarden drops 'The One who Descends' EP alongside the new single 'Time'

Introducing Viv, a rising star with a voice that makes a lasting impact

Introducing Viv, a rising star with a voice that makes a lasting impact

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Uche Jombo unveils the cast for her upcoming title 'A Better Man' [Instagram/uchejombo]

Uche Jombo's all-star cast set to deliver new title 'A Better Man'

Six go to sail in 'Blood Vessel' and must fight for their lives at all costs [Instagram/playnetworkstudios]

'Blood Vessel' triggers a painful tale known to many young Nigerians

Okey Bakassi's movie 'Bank Alert' proves to be a big player at the cinemas [Instagram/Filmhousecinemas]

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Rahama Sadau desires marital bliss and political status in ' WAR' [Instagram/moabudu]

Netflix unveils December release date for 'WAR: Wrath And Revenge' series