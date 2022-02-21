Watch the official trailer for Ndani TV's 'Love Like This'

Ndani TV has unveiled an official trailer for new web series 'Love Like This' directed by Adeola Osunkojo.
The Lani Aisida created web series premieres this February.
The new romantic drama set to premiere on February 25, centres on the lives of young middle-class Nigerians who find themselves thrust in chaotic incidents on their quests to find love.
'Love Like This' stars AMAA nominee Nonso Bassey alongside Okey Jude, Eva Ibiam, Chisom Agowaike, Chibuzo Iheukwumere, Gbemi Akinlade and Jay Charles Ujomu.
The new show follows the third season of 'Rumour Has It' which premiered in June 2021.
Watch the trailer:
