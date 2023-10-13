'A Weekend To Forget' grosses ₦37 million after 3 weeks in cinemas

The murder mystery film recorded a gross of ₦9.2 million between October 6, 2023 and October 12, 2023, which brought its total gross since its debut on September 22, 2023, to ₦37.8 million.

It moved up one spot to the fourth position on this week's chart by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), kicking The Equalizer 3 to the fifth spot.

Written by Joy Isi Bewaji, it captures the story of seven friends on a getaway weekend that soon turns into a murder mystery.

Directed by Damola Ademola, the cast includes Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam Ogbolu, Uche Montana, Neo Akpofure and Akin Lewis.

In third place is Something Like Gold, which is still the most-watched Nollywood movie at the cinemas. This week it recorded a gross of ₦14.4 million bringing its total gross since its debut on September 29, 2023, to ₦33.4 million.

Coming in first for the third week in a row is the fourth film in the Expendables franchise with ₦19.3 million this week and a total gross of ₦83.1 million since its debut in cinemas.

In second place is The Creator with a seven-day gross of ₦16.4 million and a total gross of ₦39.9 million since its debut.