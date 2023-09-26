ADVERTISEMENT
'A Weekend To Forget' opens with ₦9.7 million gross at Nigerian box office

Faith Oloruntoyin

It lives up to its title with its performance on the charts.

A Weekend to Forget hits the cinemas over the weekend with a ₦9 million gross.
A Weekend to Forget hits the cinemas over the weekend with a ₦9 million gross.

The suspense-filled thriller made it to second place on the latest weekend chart released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN). It recorded a total gross of ₦9,701,550 million between September 22, 2023 and September 25, 2023.

Written by Joy Isi Bewaji, the movie tells the captivating story of seven friends away on a getaway weekend that soon turns into a murder mystery.

Directed by Damola Ademola, the cast include Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ini Dima-Okojie, Stan Nze, Erica Nlewedim, Elozonam Ogbolu, Uche Montana, Neo Akpofure and Akin Lewis.

A Weekend To Forget is currently showing at Nigerian cinemas nationwide as fingers are crossed to see how far it goes on the charts.

Over the weekend, we also had the release of Expendables 4 which recorded an amazing turnout as it topped the charts as number one, with a total gross of ₦22,073,009 million. The American action film kicked The Equalizer 3 to the third spot on the charts with a gross of ₦7,805,946 million.

This release of the fourth instalment of the Expendables film series takes the team on a journey to stop a group of terrorists who possess nuclear weapons that could trickle a war. This 2023 release comes after nine years since Expendables 3 (2014).

The cast includes Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture and it's showing across cinemas nationwide.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

