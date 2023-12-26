'A Tribe Called Judah' hits ₦400 million gross in 12 days

This is according to Film One Entertainment, the official distributor of the movie which made the announcement on Instagram.

This immediately makes A Tribe Called Judah, which has been in cinemas since December 15, 2023, the highest-grossing title for the year 2023. Other titles including Merry Men 3, Orisa, Kesari, The Kujus Again and Something Like Gold which follows closely behind it.

This new record also makes it one of the top five highest-grossing Nigerian movies ever, putting it in the league of movies like The Wedding Party, Omo Ghetto: The Saga with Battle on Buka Street by Akindele taking the lead.

Produced and directed by Akindele, A Tribe Called Judah tells the story of a single mother and her sons, who all have different fathers.

The brothers, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, band together to rob a company in order to save their mother, Jedidah Judah, played by Akindele.

Co-directed by Adeoluwa Owu, the cast includes Ebele Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Ijeoma Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode and Yvonne Jegede.

Watch the trailer below: