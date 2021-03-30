A theatre adaptation of fan-favourite television show, 'Game of Thrones' is officially in the works.

The stage play produced by British playwright Duncan MacMillan and directed Dominic Cooke, will reportedly center on a gathering set a decade before the events in the HBO hit series based on George RR Martin's novels.

Reacting to the news, Martin revealed that he and the show's producer are having a great time uncovering the power struggles in the fictional Westeros.

"Duncan MacMillan and I are having a great time digging into the dynastic power struggles at the heart of George's extraordinary imaginative world - and he has been hugely generous and supportive towards both of us."

"The production will boast a story centred around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now," a statement revealed.

According to reports, some of the show's most popular characters will make appearances in the play set for a 2023 Broadway and West End debut.

The latest announcement comes shortly after news of Martin's new five-year deal to develop more TV shows for HBO made headlines.