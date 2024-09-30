A Journey Through Emotion: Watch these tear-jerking Nollywood movies

Although sad movies don’t often have a good rap, they can provide a range of emotional and psychological benefits. They can serve as a form of catharsis, allowing viewers to experience and release pent-up emotions; a healthy way to let go of stress and frustration.

These movies often explore complex human emotions and experiences, helping viewers develop empathy for others. It can also prompt viewers to reflect on their own lives, relationships, and choices leading to personal growth and a better understanding of one’s feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a list of tear-jerking Nigerian films that will evoke deep feelings.

1. Breath of Life

You all know this is a work of art. Timi witnessing his family burn to death, Elijah and Anna navigating their love journey, Timi’s reluctance to find his way back to God, and eventually giving his life up for Elijah; name it, this movie evokes powerful emotions you didn’t even know you had. No wonder it took home multiple awards at the just concluded AMVCA. Streaming on Amazon Prime, Breath of Life follows the story of Timi, a once-gifted clergyman who becomes a shadow of himself after the murder of his family. He finds redemption in the hands of his new mentee, Elijah. Written and directed by BB Sasore, the film features a stellar cast including Chimezie Imoh, Genoveva Umeh, Wale Ojo, Eku Edewor, and Ademola Adedoyin, amongst others.

2. Still Falling

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, this one had me in stitches. As someone who struggles with forgetting grave offences, it struck a core nerve. Although I have never attempted to take revenge on my offenders, I have surely lived vicariously through movie characters who do. While I wanted “pastor” to go down so badly, I caught myself feeling sorry for him. “Oh how I wish she offered total forgiveness,” I thought to myself. What happens when you meet with someone who traumatised you in the past? Find out on Still Falling starring Sharon Ooja and Daniel Etim Effiong as lead characters.

3. Joba

If you’ve ever hoped for something and it seemed like the more you asked, the farther it got, then Joba will be relatable. Directed by Biodun Stephen who is recognised for her tear-jerking movies, Joba follows a Christian couple who try to find a balance between their marriage and faith while waiting for God’s blessings. Their beliefs are tested when all indications show that the husband might be the cause of the problems. The film features Blossom Chukwujekwu and Enado Odigie as leads.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Sista