It's family time: Binge-watch these family shows on Showmax

Family-oriented films have a unique power to unite viewers of all ages, offering heartwarming stories, relatable characters, and valuable life lessons. These films serve as entertainment and tools for discussion, addressing themes such as love, friendship, resilience, and the importance of family bonds.

As we go into the world of family cinema, we’ll explore a selection of shows on Showmax that are enjoyable and meaningful, ensuring that every family movie night is a celebration of togetherness and joy.

1. My siblings and I

This comedy-drama follows the lives of the Aberuagba family, which includes parents Solomon Aberuagba, a retired army brigadier general, and his wife, Rosemary, a school teacher, and their seven children.

Told from the perspective of the last child, Angela, the show captures and portrays a typical Nigerian family exploring themes like marriage, parent/child relations, sibling rivalry, and inter-race relationships. So, if you want to relive your Nigerian family drama experience, then head to Showmax and binge-watch My Siblings and I. The show stars, Soma Anyama, Patrick Doyle, Babaseun Faseru, Funke Akindele, Raymond Asuquo, Tomiwa Tegbe, Jessica Orishane, Vivian Metchie, Chimele Ejianwu, and a host of others.

2. The Johnsons

Are you even a Nigerian if you didn’t look forward to The Johnsons every Sunday on Africa Magic Family? The Johnsons explores the lives of an average Nigerian family and the everyday challenges they navigate, told from the perspective of their special 15-year-old son, Efe Johnson. Although the show took a bow earlier this year after running for 13 years, it has become a household name. The Johnsons has earned several awards, including the 2017 City People Movie Award for Best TV Series of the Year (English) and the 2017 AMVCA for Best Comedy. The show features Charles Inojie, Chinedu Ihedieze, Ada Ameh, and Olumide Owuru, among others.

3. My Flatmates

This is one of Nigeria’s longest-running comedy shows. My Flatmates follows a group of friends who share an apartment exploring the different ways they deal with challenges.

Produced by comedian Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth and Kayode Peters, My Flatmates remains very popular amongst Nigerians. The show stars Rekiya Yusuf, Kayode Peters, Basketmouth, Wofai Fada, and others.

4. Hustle

Hustle tells the story of Dayo, a gullible but optimistic young man who moves to Lagos with big dreams. Soon, he realises there’s more to this than meets the eye. He encounters and comes to terms with hilariously catastrophic neighbours, an antagonistic landlady, and a shady yet loyal roommate. These characters share an unwavering hope for tomorrow, and they are buoyed by the "Lagos spirit; the spirit of the hustle.” The show features Seun Ajayi, Sola Sobowale, Seyi Law, Stephanie Coker, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, Maurice Sam, Elvis Poko, Deborah Anugwa, John Joshua, Afeez Oyetoro, and Tobi Bakre.