'Slum King' my most challenging project - Tobi Bakre

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bakre described himself as a self-driven fellow who is optimistic about being one of the greatest actors in Nollywood.

Tobi Bakre [Instagram/@tobibakre]
Tobi Bakre [Instagram/@tobibakre]

Bakre, a two-time Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) ‘Best Actor’ winner, disclosed this while speaking during the preview of “Slum King”, in Lagos.

He said that the production was hectic as he had to read through the Bible as his script and shoot for two months at a stretch, unlike every other movie he had featured.

“This is my most challenging project so far, the first time I was given a Bible to read as my script but I’m proud and confident to be part of this. Africa Magic, you created greatness, thank you.

“Delivering my role was very hectic in Slum King, this was a longer project, we shot for two months, every day doing a lot of work which was emotionally and mentally sapping but as a professional, I ensured I delivered my role appropriately.

“I acted as Edafe, a young guy who had to go through unfortunate circumstances, losing his parents and entire family at a very young age and life just changed in a twinkle of an eye,” he said.

Speaking on his work relationship with his colleague on the job, Olarotimi Fakunle, who acted as Bale, Bakre described Fakunle as a great and amazing actor.

“Olarotimi is a great actor, one of the best actors I have worked with to date. He is amazing and he is an open book, he is ready to teach and I feel even beyond acting, he should be a producer, director and lecturer when it comes to this space of acting.

“We had a brotherly interpersonal relationship, I learnt a lot from him and he is also humbly open to learn too,” he said.

Commenting on the morals the series relayed, Bakre said, “I’ve learnt a lot of life lessons stepping into the shoes of Maje, as we are all victims of our circumstances and what becomes important are the decisions we make when trying to get out of them.

“The people you see on the streets are also human beings, collectively, we can work together to build a better community for ourselves.

“And generally, we should all spread love and empathise with one another.”

Earlier, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content, West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said that the first episode of the series would be aired on Oct. 8, on Africa Magic Showcase by 8.00p.m, after which it will be showcased every Sunday on DStv channel 151 and GOtv channel 12.

Tejumola described the script of the series as an amazing one as she commended the producer and the cast for their efforts in producing an outstanding series.

“We are incredibly excited to present this powerful and gripping drama that takes viewers on an emotional journey.

“It is all about showcasing the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity.

“The team has worked tirelessly on this project and it is a testament to the remarkable storytelling that MultiChoice is committed to delivering,” she said.

Also, Chichi Nworah, producer of the series, “Slum King”, said that the series was produced out of the quest to tell stories of where a lot of people come from, particularly the slums.

She said Slum King was conceived in 2021 and prepared for three years to come up with the series.

According to her, the series relays the story of how people move from high to low but not basically about crime.

“The production of Slum King was quite hectic, I fell sick all through the production process as well as the director, and the casts.

“We have been able to tell the story of how people in the ghettos have dreams but don’t eventually get such dreams actualised.

“After three years of labour, a true masterpiece has emerged. A big shout out to the dedicated team who invested countless hours of their time and effort breathing life into this project,” she said.

“Slum King,” the highly anticipated limited drama series from Africa Magic, created a buzz long before its official release,” she said.

Slum King is an intriguing story of Edafe ‘Majemijesu’ Umukoro, who witnessed the massacre of his family by armed robbers at age 11 – robbers, who had entered his family home because he unfortunately forgot to lock the front door.

Sad events force ambition on an indifferent Edafe, causing him to detest his lowly status and develop an appetite for power.

Trapped in the cycle of guilt and trauma, Slum King takes us on Edafe’s journey from a disturbed tout in the slums to become MAJE, the charismatic king of the slums.

