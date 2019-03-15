In an interview with Vogue magazine with the title, '14 Countries, 14 Superstars: The Global Actors Who Know No Limits,' Etomi took a global audience on an experience of Nigeria’s burgeoning movie industry widely referred to as Nollywood.

Ranked alongside Léa Seydoux, Eiza González, Elizabeth Debicki, Angelababy, Deepika Padukone, Bruna Marquezine, and Doona Bae as some of the world’s most famous actresses, Etomi gave a brief insight into the world of filmmaking in Nigeria.

Here are 5 things Adesua Etomi told the world about Nollywood

Nollywood

When asked what every movie was like in Nollywood, here’s exactly what ‘The Wedding Party’ star said, “Nigerians, in general, are so bold, we go for it.”

Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney

If caught on set with Chris Hemsworth and George Clooney, Adesua will do so well with the two big acts.

‘The Arbitration’ actress simply said she would ‘kiss Chris Hemsworth on set because they are so dreamy’ if a script asks her to do so.

Weirdest reaction from fans

For the weirdest way Mrs. Wellington has interacted with fans, she revealed an experience. “Get a knock on the door, Hi Adesua, Oh my God, I love you, can I get a picture, and I’m like, yeah when I’m done peeing here.”

Red carpet nightmare

Like every other global star featured in the special edition, Adesua had something to say about a red carpet bad experience.

She said, “If you do not come correct, they will drag you through the mud, through the grass.”

Quitting UK job for Nollywood

The University of Wolverhampton drama graduate also explained why she left a nine-to-five job with the fashion arm of a large supermarket chain to pursue her career as an actor in Nigeria.

“I can’t explain it—I felt I had to go back to Nigeria,” she said.