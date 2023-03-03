ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

5 Nigerian movies to take your mind off the election stress

Inemesit Udodiong

After a crazy week filled with anxiety-inducing news, take a break and unwind with these interesting titles.

'Aki and Pawpaw' remake [Instagram/filmoneng]
'Aki and Pawpaw' remake [Instagram/filmoneng]

Let's face it: this week has been stressful, regardless of who you voted for in the Nigerian presidential election.

Recommended articles

From the ongoing cash scarcity, election day craziness, to the vote counting that seemed to take forever, the rumored rigging, and the disputes over the election result, it's been a hectic couple of days.

You deserve a break. So, grab your popcorn or favourite snack, your boo or friends and take your mind off the election stress with these five interesting movies:

ADVERTISEMENT

Escape into the perfect world where a single parent and travel blogger named Amanda takes a chance on love with American tour guide Michael.

Directed by Tope Oshin, you will be so immersed in the emotional, romantic, gorgeously vivid world of Amanda and Micheal that you won’t think about the current state of affairs even once!

'Here Love Lies' is currently streaming on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do escapism right by watching this hilarious riot of a movie. This comedy-drama offers the best comic relief by taking into a world with two rival half-sisters, whose rivalry intensifies when they both set up their food businesses on the same street.

With Funke Akindele at the helm, you are in for a good time. It is currently showing in cinemas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get your blood going with the explosions, blazing guns, and high-level heist operations in Jade Osiberu's thriller.

Despite the tale as old as time storyline of twins who choose opposing paths that lead them back to each other, the film delivers the right amount of excitement needed to escape your current reality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently streaming on Prime Video.

Rom-com lovers, gather here. Slip into this compelling love story that perfectly portrays the ups and downs of romance, thanks to great performances from Nancy Isime and the rest of the cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Akay Mason, this simple story is an enjoyable watch complete with the bad guy, dreamy, new lover willing to do anything for love and the confused girl caught in the middle.

It is currently showing in select cinemas.

ADVERTISEMENT

These two will always be a safe space for anyone who grew up on the 'good, ole' days of Nollywood.

As usual, Aki and Paw Paw are on a mission to get fame and fortune by any means necessary which is always hilarious to see.

While some might argue that this isn't as good as the old movies from back in the day, this 2021 version still does the job.

'Aki and Paw Paw' is currently streaming on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT
Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Nigerian movies to take your mind off the election stress

5 Nigerian movies to take your mind off the election stress

Deyemi Okanlawon shows humility and apologises to Thaddeus Attah amidst social media outcry

Deyemi Okanlawon shows humility and apologises to Thaddeus Attah amidst social media outcry

Rema's 'Calm Down' secures platinum plaque in the UK

Rema's 'Calm Down' secures platinum plaque in the UK

5 beautiful Nigerian Celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

5 beautiful Nigerian Celebrity weddings that are simply unforgettable

'My experiences made me into a Gangster,' Lojay shares

'My experiences made me into a Gangster,' Lojay shares

BBTitans: Yemi gets mad at Khosi again for spending time with Thabang and Miracle

BBTitans: Yemi gets mad at Khosi again for spending time with Thabang and Miracle

BBTitans: Miracle gets rejected by Ipeleng after moving on from Khosi

BBTitans: Miracle gets rejected by Ipeleng after moving on from Khosi

5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe

5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside their tribe

Deyemi Okanlawon calls out Thaddeus Attah after 2023 election victory over Banky W

Deyemi Okanlawon calls out Thaddeus Attah after 2023 election victory over Banky W

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

After Scar, Chidi Mokeme is set to appear in Ramsey Nouah's Tokunbo [Netflix / Nora Awolowo]

Tokunbo: Here's your first look at Chidi Mokeme in new action movie

Thabang

BBTitans: Thabang takes the ladies by storm with his charm

Tope Oshin's 'Here Love Lies' is coming to Netflix [Leon Global Media]

These Nigerian movies are coming to Netflix this March

Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment [DSTV]

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment