4 intriguing highlights from Pere on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The self-acclaimed general did bring the heat in full force.

Highlights from Pere on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pereegbioffical]
Highlights from Pere on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pereegbioffical]

Although he had a couple of vulnerable moments, he has also made it known to everyone who cared to know that he couldn't be picked on. As the finale countdown begins, there is some calm as he focuses on exploring a romantic connection with Mercy.

Here are four intriguing highlights from Pere on BBNaija All Stars:

During the seventh week of BBNaija All Stars, Pere and Doyin had a misunderstanding that lingered on for more than a day, with several back and forths. The climax of the altercation was the face-off they had on September 8, 2023, which led to Pere punching a hole in the wall.

His action caused some rattling on the internet that day with a lot of people questioning if his real intentions were to hit Doyin, who was on a few inches away.

Things with Alex and Pere took a really shocking turn, with them going from cordial friends to enemies at each other's throats.

On September 16, 2023, after the Saturday night party, they clashed over sleeping spaces in one of the bedrooms. Pere took a drastic action and flipped the bed over with Alex on it. This was the second altercation that led to something quite physical.

Pere was the second All Stars housemate issued two strikes by Big Brother. His very first one was as a result of him infringing the house rule on violence and destruction of properties.

On September 17, 2023, Pere was found guilty of breaking the rules on violence against a fellow housemate again and got his second strike.

Although Pere wasn't in any confirmed romantic relationships on BBNaija All Stars, he did have quite an interesting trail of entanglements.

The very first love triangle occurred when the new housemates which included Kimoprah arrived. Apparently, he had always had a thing for her but things got complicated when his close friend Cross became an item with her.

Whitemoney and Mercy's situationship was the second love triangle, Pere got entangled in. Luckily for Pere, he seemed to have one in his second love triangle, as the final week with Mercy presented the opportunity for them to get closer.

