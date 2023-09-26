Mercy and Pere seal it off with a kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

They shared a passionate kiss away from the prying eyes of other All Stars housemates before stepping back into the party. However right after Mercy called what they shared a mere peck and refused to accept the fact that they had kissed.

The kiss occurred after the finalists had escorted Gideon Okeke and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who were special guests at the dinner organised by Big Brother.

Okeke and Ebuka advised the finalists to enjoy this last week and put behind all the guards they had set in place just to play the game. They were also given what seemed like a piece of indirect advice to Mercy and Pere to accept advances if made during this last week.

The kiss was the climax of the teasing and taunting that had been going on between them for many weeks now. Mercy was earlier seen wearing a really eye-catching outfit during the early hours of Monday, September 25, 2023, and it got everyone staring.

Pere couldn't contain his sight as he voiced out how Mercy's outfit was making him feel. He said, "Lambo is this how you want to destroy my life this week. In the name of Jesus I'm focused. It is obvious that she is out to destroy everyone that is a man in this house...".

Mercy shared that her birthday on Friday, September 29, 2023, was the reason behind her outfit. Adding that she had made a resolve to bring the heat all through this week. It's however, unclear where she stands considering the kiss with Whitemoney and Kiddwaya earlier on in the season.

Although Pere didn't voice out his feelings in public or in private to Mercy, one could notice the care he showed, from helping her wear her shoes and then cautioning her about her drinking. They also had a late-night chit-chat side by side in the room in what looked and sounded like a serious conversation.