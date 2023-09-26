ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mercy and Pere seal it off with a kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

These two take us on another round of teasing and uncertainties.

Mercy and Pere share a kiss on BBNaija All Stars. [Intsagram/bigbronaija]
Mercy and Pere share a kiss on BBNaija All Stars. [Intsagram/bigbronaija]

Recommended articles

They shared a passionate kiss away from the prying eyes of other All Stars housemates before stepping back into the party. However right after Mercy called what they shared a mere peck and refused to accept the fact that they had kissed.

The kiss occurred after the finalists had escorted Gideon Okeke and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who were special guests at the dinner organised by Big Brother.

Okeke and Ebuka advised the finalists to enjoy this last week and put behind all the guards they had set in place just to play the game. They were also given what seemed like a piece of indirect advice to Mercy and Pere to accept advances if made during this last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kiss was the climax of the teasing and taunting that had been going on between them for many weeks now. Mercy was earlier seen wearing a really eye-catching outfit during the early hours of Monday, September 25, 2023, and it got everyone staring.

Pere couldn't contain his sight as he voiced out how Mercy's outfit was making him feel. He said, "Lambo is this how you want to destroy my life this week. In the name of Jesus I'm focused. It is obvious that she is out to destroy everyone that is a man in this house...".

Mercy shared that her birthday on Friday, September 29, 2023, was the reason behind her outfit. Adding that she had made a resolve to bring the heat all through this week. It's however, unclear where she stands considering the kiss with Whitemoney and Kiddwaya earlier on in the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Pere didn't voice out his feelings in public or in private to Mercy, one could notice the care he showed, from helping her wear her shoes and then cautioning her about her drinking. They also had a late-night chit-chat side by side in the room in what looked and sounded like a serious conversation.

Only a few days to the finals and a new ship springing up isn't a bad idea.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Popular Nollywood actor Pa Yemi 'Suara' Adeyemi has passed away

Popular Nollywood actor Pa Yemi 'Suara' Adeyemi has passed away

Oladapo bares his heart in 'Incase I Never Love Again,'

Oladapo bares his heart in 'Incase I Never Love Again,'

Burna Boy & J Hus are headliners for Afro Nation Nigeria concert

Burna Boy & J Hus are headliners for Afro Nation Nigeria concert

Gideon Okeke and Ebuka grace 'BBNaija All Stars' as special guests

Gideon Okeke and Ebuka grace 'BBNaija All Stars' as special guests

Mercy and Pere seal it off with a kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Pere seal it off with a kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Cross emerges final Head-of-House on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross emerges final Head-of-House on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney's team responds to allegations that they sold his votes

Whitemoney's team responds to allegations that they sold his votes

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The BBNaija show is currently running its eighth season [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Goge Africa is concerned some BBNaija acts violate Nigeria's moral values

Angel and Soma's constant kissing was one of the highlights of BBNaija All Stars. [BigBrotherNaija]

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere called housemates out for disregarding Ilebaye on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pereegbioffical]

Pere calls out housemates for disrespecting Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Angel contemplates requesting a voluntary exit on BBNaija All Stars.[Instagram/theangeljbsmith]

Angel contemplates voluntary exit from 'BBNaija All Stars'