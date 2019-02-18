There are three interesting scenes from Biola Austen-Peters forthcoming movie, ‘The Bling Lagosians’ that everyone should see.

‘The Bling Lagosians,’ features Nollywood greats that include Jide Kosoko, Monalisa Chinda, Elvina Ibru, Toyin Abraham, Bisola Aiyeola, Osas Ighodaro, Ayoola Ayolola, BBNaija 3 star, BamBam, Helen Paul, Fathia Balogun, Broda Shaggi, Gbenga Titiloye, Winihin Jemide, Alex Ekubo, Tana Adelana, and Ugo Monye.

ALSO READ: Bolanle Austen-Peters gets Monalisa Chinda, Toyin Abraham for new movie

1. Pasuma thrills Toyin Abraham at the Lagos Party

Fuji musician, Pasuma was spotted on the set singing and thrilling guests at a party which had Toyin Abraham as the main figure. Toyin Abraham couldn’t help but dig to the tunes and vibes from the accomplished fuji musician.

2. Jide Kosoko plays lawn tennis with BamBam

In this scene, Jide Kosoko was seen playing a game of lawn tenni with BBNajia star, BamBam. Kosoko was seen holding a racket and set for a game while BamBam was spotted with the ball and another racket at the other end.

ALSO READ: Bolanle Austen-Peters wraps up 'The Bling Lagosians' shoot

3. Tana Adelana, Bisola Aiyeola groove to fuji music

In a party scene, which had Pasuma singing, Tana Adelana, Bisola Aiyeola, Elvina Ibru and Monalisa Chinda were seen enjoying the music and the party.