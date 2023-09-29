3 highlights from Thursday night pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

However, before the anxiety sets in, the remaining six All Stars partied hard at their final pool party. It was a dull night for some and an interesting one for others even with the fact that the usual crowd was absent.

Here are three highlights from the last Thursday night pool party for BBNaija All Stars:

Mercy and Pere were the main attraction

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo took centre stage of attraction as the only pair last night. They were inseparable at the party, as we saw them dance, eat and even swim together.

Their intense steamy moment at several intervals during the night had all gushing at what could probably happen next.

Adekunle remained faithful to Venita

This was his first and only pool party without his love interest Venita and one would expect that her eviction would leave room for him to mingle with other ladies. But Adekunle remained faithful to his existing ship as he wasn't seen dancing or even playing with other female All Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Housemates turned the pool party into a meditation session

The housemates did have a good time partying but things got a lot more quiet towards the end. They were seen taking various forms of meditating positions in the pool.