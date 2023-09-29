ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

3 highlights from Thursday night pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Only a few hours away from the finale on Sunday and the housemates can't be bothered.

Pere and Mercy steal the spotlight at the last Thursday pool party on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]
Pere and Mercy steal the spotlight at the last Thursday pool party on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

Recommended articles

However, before the anxiety sets in, the remaining six All Stars partied hard at their final pool party. It was a dull night for some and an interesting one for others even with the fact that the usual crowd was absent.

Here are three highlights from the last Thursday night pool party for BBNaija All Stars:

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo took centre stage of attraction as the only pair last night. They were inseparable at the party, as we saw them dance, eat and even swim together.

Their intense steamy moment at several intervals during the night had all gushing at what could probably happen next.

This was his first and only pool party without his love interest Venita and one would expect that her eviction would leave room for him to mingle with other ladies. But Adekunle remained faithful to his existing ship as he wasn't seen dancing or even playing with other female All Stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The housemates did have a good time partying but things got a lot more quiet towards the end. They were seen taking various forms of meditating positions in the pool.

Housemates seem to have taken a minute or two to reflect on things as they get closer to Sunday's finale. A night that usually birthed one form of altercation or the other when the house was much fuller was a lot calmer yet enjoyable party for the finalists.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

Burna Boy tops Apple Music’s biggest Nigerian artists of all time

Tiwa Savage promises electrifying concert after landing in Kenya

Tiwa Savage promises electrifying concert after landing in Kenya

6 times Mercy was the highlight queen on 'BBNaija All Stars'

6 times Mercy was the highlight queen on 'BBNaija All Stars'

3 highlights from Thursday night pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

3 highlights from Thursday night pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

A Starry Night Of Glamour And Beats: SHE Must Be Obeyed premiere in Lagos!

A Starry Night Of Glamour And Beats: SHE Must Be Obeyed premiere in Lagos!

From Naija to the World: Nigerian stories landing on Netflix’s top 10 lists around the world

From Naija to the World: Nigerian stories landing on Netflix’s top 10 lists around the world

Mercy friendzones Pere amidst constant teasing on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy friendzones Pere amidst constant teasing on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I developed anxiety after my first time in the house - BBNaija's Soma

I developed anxiety after my first time in the house - BBNaija's Soma

'Harry Potter' Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon passes away at age 82

'Harry Potter' Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon passes away at age 82

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Angel and Soma's constant kissing was one of the highlights of BBNaija All Stars. [BigBrotherNaija]

4 highlights from Thursday's pool party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pere called housemates out for disregarding Ilebaye on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/pereegbioffical]

Pere calls out housemates for disrespecting Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'

The Black Book became a global hit in three days. [Titter/Editieffiong]

'The Black Book' is number 1 on Netflix in 12 countries

Six highlights from Ilebaye so far on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/ilebayeee]

6 major highlights from Ilebaye on 'BBNaija All Stars'