Venita, Soma and Angel get evicted from Big Brother Naija All Stars

Faith Oloruntoyin

The final eviction show before the finalist week commences.

Angel was one of the evicted housemates from BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/theangeljbsmith]
The final Sunday eviction night had all at the edge of their seats, as the outcome of tonight gave us the start of the final week of BBNaija All Stars.

Venita was the first housemate evicted on tonight's show as Big Brother wasted no time in getting the show on the road. She was previously a housemate on the BBNaija PepperDem season six and made the teary exit without her love interest Adekunle.

She affirmed her willingness to work things out if he was willing outside of the show, even after a cold embrace as she made her leave.

Soma was the second eviction tonight, after escaping nominations for so long on the show. He was previously a housemate on the See Gobe season.

His ship with Angel seemed to be the only one that survived up until his exit on the show. He also announced the end of the relationship he had prior to BBNaija All Stars.

Angel was the final eviction for the night right after her love interest Soma. She was previously on BBNaija season six Shine Ya Eye.

She also concurred to moving on with things with Soma, confirming the end of the relationship she was in prior to BBNaija All Stars.

Ebuka also delivered Big Brother's special announcement about the voting commencing immediately after the eviction show tonight. The finalist week commences immediately with the race to see who emerges the winner of BBNaija All Stars on October 1, 2023.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

