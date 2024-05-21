Angela Okorie drags Zubby Michael for video of him giving Pope Junior's family cash

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, May 20, 2024, the actress accused Michael of planting the camera to record his charity, saying that he could have given Junior Pope's family the money privately.

She said, "Zubby, if you really wanted to give money to Junior Pope's family you for give them quietly, the way I dey take dey give you that year codedly nobody go know. You carry camera plant make dem dey video you dey give bundle of money to JP family. We all know you with propaganda, just get out abeg."

Pulse Nigeria

In another story post, Okorie slammed the actor over what she called, "an unnecessary showcase of money," and called him a "local boy."

Her post read, "Zubby na young person die. The showcase of money wasn't necessary, but as a local boy that you are, you know that you don't have sense. You don't know where to do show and where to behave well. Abi you get money pass all the dignitaries wey come there? Mugu."

Pulse Nigeria

Other social media users agreed with Okorie, stating that Zubby should not have recorded his good deed.

