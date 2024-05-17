Junior Pope's family mourns as Nollywood actor is laid to rest

Pictures circulating on social media on May 17, 2024, show the actor's inconsolable wife, children and loved ones at the funeral service at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, Ukehe, in Enugu State.

The actor's wife, dressed in black alongside their three sons, cried and was consoled by the youngest one.

Junior Pope was laid to rest at his hometown, Uwala Abaka, Ukehe hometown, in Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Pope sadly passed away in a tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of four others on April 10. He and the crew were on their way back from shooting a movie scene when their boat capsized on the Anam River in Anambra State.

Following their tragic demise, the AGN also suspended further work on the production of the film he was working on, The Other Side of Life, produced by Adamma Luke. The production of movies in riverine areas was also suspended indefinitely.

