Nigerian rapper, Zlatan held his show, 'Zlatan Live' at Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello, Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. While some upcoming acts had been performing, the man of the hour made his way onto the stage at 1:23 am on December 19, 2019.

The show had a good turn out from the onset. The stage was small, but sufficient for anything the performer wants to do, but the sound was poor and so were the hosts/hypemen. One could not tell if they were hypemen or wannabe comedians. Some of the upcoming acts who performed before Zlatan are Blaqbonez, CKay, Picazo Rhap, Yomi Blaize and so forth.

Artists who performed at the show include Naira Marley, Peruzzi, Mayorkun, Styl Plus, Yonda, Dremo, Lyta, CDQ, MOJO, Bella Shmurda and so forth. The show ended around 4:45 am.

More to come...