Yul Edochie faces backlash after reaffirming support for Tinubu in new post

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He said in the post that he is still an "Asiwaju boy 100%."

Yul Edochie stands by his political support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Instagram/YulEdochie]
Yul Edochie stands by his political support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Instagram/YulEdochie]

Edochie took his stance in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, January 21, 2024. He posted a picture of the president, and prayed for the president in the caption, stating that he believes in him.

The pastor said: "I stand by you, Sir. My President @officialasiwajubat GCFR 100%. ’m praying for you to succeed. I pray for God to give you all you need to fix Nigeria. I believe you will."

His post garnered a series of reactions from his followers who let him know their thoughts.

Edochie is now facing backlash from his followers as a result of his post. One outraged commenter said, "Till this moment, I don’t know what the f**k is wrong with you. This is not the Yul I know years ago. Like tf, you have faded so well in my eyes cos what’s this man."

Another follower reminded Edochie of the constant decline in the Naira to Dollar rate saying, "You stand by him and the dollar is currently #1500... is like this economy is not affecting you at all."

"Yul, I like you but what’s the need for this silly post? You just Dey set your self up for controversies.. I don tire to argue with people and I been defend you! With all due respect! You don’t have sense," slammed another follower.

Comments from Yul Edochie's followers [Instagram/Yuledochie]
Comments from Yul Edochie's followers [Instagram/Yuledochie] Pulse Nigeria
Similarly, in August of 2023, the actor came under fire for his public support of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. On August 19, he posted a picture of himself wearing a white traditional attire which had the president's face. Beneath the picture of the president was the bold inscription which read, "Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria". Edochie's post caption read, "ASIWAJU BOY.100%. UNAPOLOGETICALLY. I LOVE TINUBU. I BELIEVE IN HIM. AND I'M PRAYING FOR HIM TO SUCCEED."

The actor seems to remain unfazed by all the disapproval from his followers.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

