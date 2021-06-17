RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Baba Ijesha never had sex with her' - Yomi Fabiyi continues to sing the actor's innocence

Odion Okonofua

The actor believes there are special forces out to make sure Baba Ijesha remains in jail.

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has continued to hammer on alleged child molester Baba Ijesha's innocence.

Baba Ijesha was denied bail and remanded in detention following the child molestation allegations levelled against him on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

In his latest bid to clear the name of the disgraced actor, he said there is no concrete evidence against Baba Ijesha because according to him, the victim insists that at no time did the actor defile her.

"Baba Ijesha never had sex with her. Baba Ijesha never had sex with her at any time. Baba Ijesha never applied any force that may exhibit any intention to rape," he wrote.

"Yet they want a past seven years purported event based on oral evidence with no single authentic proof added to the charges which will enable a HIGH COURT have jurisdiction to work on the case. Bail is not guilty or innocent verdict."

Fabiyi has remained sympathetic towards Baba Ijesha since his arrest.

He also alleged at one point that the foster mother of the molested child and comedian, Princess and actress Iyabo Ojo plan to kill Baba Ijesha if he is granted bail.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

