'Baba Ijesha never had sex with her' - Yomi Fabiyi continues to sing the actor's innocence

Baba Ijesha was denied bail and remanded in detention following the child molestation allegations levelled against him on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

In his latest bid to clear the name of the disgraced actor, he said there is no concrete evidence against Baba Ijesha because according to him, the victim insists that at no time did the actor defile her.

"Baba Ijesha never had sex with her. Baba Ijesha never had sex with her at any time. Baba Ijesha never applied any force that may exhibit any intention to rape," he wrote.

"Yet they want a past seven years purported event based on oral evidence with no single authentic proof added to the charges which will enable a HIGH COURT have jurisdiction to work on the case. Bail is not guilty or innocent verdict."

Pulse Nigeria

Fabiyi has remained sympathetic towards Baba Ijesha since his arrest.