Actor Baba Ijesha denied bail, to remain in detention till July
The disgraced movie star is to remain in detention till July 13.
Baba Ijesha has in detention since April 22, 2021, when the Lagos State Police Command announced his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of popular comedian, Princess.
The disgraced movie star was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Yaba on Wednesday, June 16, for alleged child molestation.
He pleaded not guilty on a four court charge of sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child.
He was, however, denied bail by the Magistrate as his bail application was rejected.
He is to remain in detention till July 13.
His colleague Yomi Fabiyi was among those who were present at the court.
"I want to see how the court (hearing) will go because there are so many lacunas, so many things that should have been done. I want to see how the rule of law and justice is being served," he told The Nation.
