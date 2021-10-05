Yomi Casual advises 21st-century celebrities after social media collapse

Nigerian fashion stylist Yomi Casual has told the new crop of celebrities to respect their older colleagues who made it before the advent of social media.
'Respect those who made it without social media' - Yomi Casual tells 21st-century celebrities after social media collapse
WhatSapp, Facebook and Instagram collapsed for about six hours on Monday.
The celebrity stylist made this known while reacting to the shutdown of some of the world's popular social media apps on Monday, October 5, 2021.
"This should serve as a lesson to y'all 21st century celebrities and online business owners. You are nothing without the media. Respect those who made it to the top without social media #TheStruggleIsDifferent," he wrote.
Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram all suffered outage in Nigeria and across the world, frustrating billions of users.
The company offered an apology in a brief statement released after the services were restored just close to midnight in Nigeria.
"To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry.
"We've been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now," Facebook said on Twitter.
The shutdown of the social media apps lasted for about six hours.
