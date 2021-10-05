Yomi Casual advises 21st-century celebrities after social media collapse

The celebrity stylist made this known while reacting to the shutdown of some of the world's popular social media apps on Monday, October 5, 2021.

"This should serve as a lesson to y'all 21st century celebrities and online business owners. You are nothing without the media. Respect those who made it to the top without social media #TheStruggleIsDifferent," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram all suffered outage in Nigeria and across the world, frustrating billions of users.

The company offered an apology in a brief statement released after the services were restored just close to midnight in Nigeria.

"To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry.

"We've been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now," Facebook said on Twitter.