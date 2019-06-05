One of the happiest men on earth right now is Duncan Mighty as his wife has given birth to their third child.

The visibly excited father and music star who could not hide his joy took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, where he shared a video of himself celebrating the arrival of the newborn baby.

"MY WIFE HAS JUST GIVEN BIRTH. JOIN ME PRAISE GOD FOR ... SUCCEED REIGN MIGHTY .. MOTHER AND CHILD SAFE... GOD YOU ARE BIGGER THAN RELIGION YOU ARE YOU JESUS WENE MIGHTY...I WILL BOW FOR YOU ALONE ALL MY LIFE," he captioned the video.

Congratulations to Duncan Mighty and his wife over the birth of their baby from all of us at PULSE.

