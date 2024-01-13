ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Nurudeen Shotayo

The self-styled Mama Africa urged the over-exuberant fan not to make a comparison among artists.

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage
Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Recommended articles

Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are two of the biggest female African music superstars to come out of Nigeria. However, it would be quite an arduous call to conclude that the duo are on friendly terms, at least from the perspective of their respective fanbase.

It’s on this premise, however flawed it might appear, that their teeming fans are floating the idea of a rivalry between the two songstresses.

However, Alade may have done enough to dismiss the notion of any bitter rivalry between her and Savage when she cautioned an over-excited fan on X (formerly Twitter) from trash-talking her Nigerian contemporary.

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started when the self-styled Mama Africa, who is billed to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire later today, shared a video clip on her page with the caption, "Africa our time is NOW!!.”

Responding, the fan with username @ThatNigerianlad replied to the post with a derisive comment aimed at Savage, writing, "U better than tiwa."

But Alade quickly shut down the X user, saying, "Comparison is the thief of Joy. We're both winning.... celebrate and support us all."

Alade will light up the stage at the 60,000-capacity Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan today, where she will be teaming up with other artists from Africa to perform the theme song of the 2023 AFCON ‘Akwaba,’ which means welcome in Baoule language in Cote d’Ivoire.

ADVERTISEMENT

For her part, Savage, fondly called Mummy Jam Jam by fans and admirers alike, was in the news during the week following her altercation with Nigerian music megastar and Grammy award nominee Davido.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Afrobeats superstar Asake drops first single of 2024 'Only Me'

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Timi Dakolo releases single 'Men of the South' ahead of new Album

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Adekunle Gold & Simi share heartfelt visuals for 'Look What You Made Me Do'

10 unforgettable hit songs that capture Terry G's uniqueness

10 unforgettable hit songs that capture Terry G's uniqueness

Yemi Alade to thrill fans at AFCON 2023 opening ceremony

Yemi Alade to thrill fans at AFCON 2023 opening ceremony

Nigerian Street pop icon Terry G announces retirement from music

Nigerian Street pop icon Terry G announces retirement from music

Ric Hassani joins Folu Storms and Seun Ajayi on the cast of ‘Spiraling’

Ric Hassani joins Folu Storms and Seun Ajayi on the cast of ‘Spiraling’

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' breaks record on Billboard pop airplay chart

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ja Rule

Ja Rule unveils plans to establish school in Ghana

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua

7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

Spyro [Instagram/Spyro]

Singer Spyro describes his spec as a 'Jesus baddie'