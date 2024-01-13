Yemi Alade cautions fan who tried to stoke rivalry between her and Tiwa Savage

Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage are two of the biggest female African music superstars to come out of Nigeria. However, it would be quite an arduous call to conclude that the duo are on friendly terms, at least from the perspective of their respective fanbase.

It’s on this premise, however flawed it might appear, that their teeming fans are floating the idea of a rivalry between the two songstresses.

However, Alade may have done enough to dismiss the notion of any bitter rivalry between her and Savage when she cautioned an over-excited fan on X (formerly Twitter) from trash-talking her Nigerian contemporary.

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started when the self-styled Mama Africa, who is billed to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire later today, shared a video clip on her page with the caption, "Africa our time is NOW!!.”

Responding, the fan with username @ThatNigerianlad replied to the post with a derisive comment aimed at Savage, writing, "U better than tiwa."

But Alade quickly shut down the X user, saying, "Comparison is the thief of Joy. We're both winning.... celebrate and support us all."

Alade will light up the stage at the 60,000-capacity Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan today, where she will be teaming up with other artists from Africa to perform the theme song of the 2023 AFCON ‘Akwaba,’ which means welcome in Baoule language in Cote d’Ivoire.

ADVERTISEMENT