Wizkid shares more enchanting photos of his 4th child, fans go wild

Babatunde Lawal

In January, he set fans in a frenzy when he unveiled the cute baby's pictures on his Instagram page. Barely a month later, he has released another set, and fans are loving it.

wizkid and his son
wizkid and his son

Afrobeats heavyweight Wizkid has again shared heartwarming pictures of his 5-month-old son with his fans.

The singer and his baby mama, Jada Pollock, welcomed the baby boy last October.

Pollock broke the news in an Instagram post that showed her cradling her first son and her new baby.

Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son
Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son Pulse Nigeria

She accompanied the picture with a caption that read, "Beyond a blessing." Thank God for another year." The name of the son hasn't been shared with the world, but his face has been shared and is warming hearts.

Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son
Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son Pulse Nigeria

This is the second time in the last two months that the singer has shared pictures of his sons. These acts are sparking conversations because Wizkid is a celebrity who rarely shows off his private life and kids.

Wizkid took to Instagram story yesterday to share three photos of himself and his cute son.

Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son
Wizkid shares adorable picture of his 4th son Pulse Nigeria

The singer had his first son, Boluwatife Balogun, back in 2011 with Oluwanisola Ogudu.

He welcomed his second son, Ayodeji, in 2016 with baby mama, Binta Diallo, the beautiful Guinean-American model.

In 2017, the renowned superstar welcomed his third son, Zion Balogun, with his manager, Jada Pollock.

Pollock is a brand consultant from Britain. She used to work with Chris Brown and Pia Mia before she started the same consulting work with Wizkid.

