Why I don't interfere in my son's marriage - Omoni Oboli reveals

The mother of three sons made the revelation during her recent appearance on the Dear Ife series podcast.

According to the seasoned thespian, she likes to put herself in other people's shoes, including those of her daughter in law, instead of viewing things from her perspective only.

She recalls during the conversation with Ifedayo Agoro that she also got married at 21 which is the same age her daughter in law married her son. And that she was very strongheaded at such a young age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, her empathy allows her to understand that if she was strongheaded at 21 and would not have liked being told what to do, then it only makes sense that her daughter in law would also not like to be controlled.

ALSO READ: Omoni Oboli announces birth of her first grandchild

Omoni Oboli also added that sons should be able to approach their mothers and speak up for their wives. "There's been a few times when my son has come to meet me to say, 'Mum, Marelle does not like that' and I have to catch myself back and say 'Oh, I didn't mean it that way.' And it's okay. So, the fact that your child cannot come to you to say 'my wife doesn't like this', that's a problem in itself."

"I think, first things first, people need to understand and realise that this is now another family. Yes, they are still a part of your family but they now have their own family," she opined.

ADVERTISEMENT