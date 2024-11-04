RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why I don't interfere in my son's marriage - Omoni Oboli reveals

Damilola Agubata

The actress and filmmaker has recently opened up on her reason for choosing to stay out of her son's marriage despite being a concerned mother and granny.

Omoni Oboli
Omoni Oboli

Recommended articles

The mother of three sons made the revelation during her recent appearance on the Dear Ife series podcast.

According to the seasoned thespian, she likes to put herself in other people's shoes, including those of her daughter in law, instead of viewing things from her perspective only.

She recalls during the conversation with Ifedayo Agoro that she also got married at 21 which is the same age her daughter in law married her son. And that she was very strongheaded at such a young age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, her empathy allows her to understand that if she was strongheaded at 21 and would not have liked being told what to do, then it only makes sense that her daughter in law would also not like to be controlled.

ALSO READ: Omoni Oboli announces birth of her first grandchild

Omoni Oboli also added that sons should be able to approach their mothers and speak up for their wives. "There's been a few times when my son has come to meet me to say, 'Mum, Marelle does not like that' and I have to catch myself back and say 'Oh, I didn't mean it that way.' And it's okay. So, the fact that your child cannot come to you to say 'my wife doesn't like this', that's a problem in itself."

ALSO READ: Omoni Oboli’s ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ tops West African Box Office

"I think, first things first, people need to understand and realise that this is now another family. Yes, they are still a part of your family but they now have their own family," she opined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full episode below:

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Thousands gather for unforgettable Night of Worship with Sinach in Abuja

Thousands gather for unforgettable Night of Worship with Sinach in Abuja

Why I don't interfere in my son's marriage - Omoni Oboli reveals

Why I don't interfere in my son's marriage - Omoni Oboli reveals

I'm more musically exposed than Shallipopi, I can advise him - White Money

I'm more musically exposed than Shallipopi, I can advise him - White Money

Bobrisky finally leaves Nigeria after being apprehended twice by law enforcement

Bobrisky finally leaves Nigeria after being apprehended twice by law enforcement

MI Abaga is Africa's greatest rapper but I'm better - Jesse Jagz

MI Abaga is Africa's greatest rapper but I'm better - Jesse Jagz

Here are 10 things you should know about the late Quincy Jones

Here are 10 things you should know about the late Quincy Jones

I wish I was married with three kids, but I will wait on God – Martha Ankomah

I wish I was married with three kids, but I will wait on God – Martha Ankomah

BREAKING: Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson's producer, dies at 91

BREAKING: Quincy Jones, Michael Jackson's producer, dies at 91

I used humour to make people like me - Taymesan speaks on trauma

I used humour to make people like me - Taymesan speaks on trauma

Pulse Sports

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Skales has had it with the police checkpoints

Skales calls Nigerian police out over excessive checkpoints on the road

Mr Macaroni outraged over Wike's manner of speaking to citizens[Instagram/Mr Macaroni1]

Mr Macaroni charges Wike to speak to citizens with respect and humility

Tems reveals she was almost mobbed when she attempted to drive alone[Instagram/Temsbaby]

I now need police escort when I drive - Tems speaks on adjusting to fame

Kate Henshaw is being slammed as some have accused her of justifying femicide [Instagram/k8tehenshaw]

How dicey is public opinion?: Revisiting Kate Henshaw’s tweet [Opinion]