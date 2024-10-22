RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Omoni Oboli’s ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ tops West African Box Office

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The film also records the highest opening weekend for the Wives on Strike franchise.

Omoni Oboli’s ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ tops West African Box Office [Instagram/@omonioboli]

The film also added another achievement to the list as the highest ticket pre-sale for a Nollywood film, the highest opening weekend for a Nollywood crime thriller, the biggest opening weekend for an October Nollywood release, and the highest opening weekend for the Wives on Strike franchise.

READ ALSO: Tosin Igho teases new thriller, ‘Suspicion’ starring Stan Nze, to premiere this November

In a heartfelt post, Oboli expressed her gratitude to the cast, crew and the audience for their effort towards the success so far.

“God has indeed been faithful, and we are deeply honoured by the remarkable milestones we’ve achieved. Besties, this is not just a win for us but for everyone who has shown love, support, and trust on this journey. THE UPRISING: Wives on Strike 3 is officially the #1 film at the West African Box Office, and we owe it all to YOU! Your support, positive reviews, and shared excitement have carried us to this moment, breaking records every step of the way. Thank you for believing in us—this success is as much yours as it is ours. Let’s keep the momentum going!” the post said.

Recall that within two days of the film’s release, Wives on Strike 3 earned ₦10 million in voucher sales. The voucher system was introduced ahead of the film’s release to enable viewers to purchase tickets before showtime.

Currently showing in cinemas, The Uprising is a satire that follows a female local government who gets entangled in a web of turmoil as she confronts the challenges that come with her newfound authority and her personal life. Wives on Strike 3 boasts a cast ensemble including Chioma Akpotha, Uche Jombo, Omoni Oboli, Ufuoma McDermott, Hilda Dokubo, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie), and May Yul-Edochie.

Brooks Eti-Inyene

