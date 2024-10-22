Omoni Oboli’s ‘The Uprising: Wives on Strike 3’ tops West African Box Office

The film also added another achievement to the list as the highest ticket pre-sale for a Nollywood film, the highest opening weekend for a Nollywood crime thriller, the biggest opening weekend for an October Nollywood release, and the highest opening weekend for the Wives on Strike franchise.

In a heartfelt post, Oboli expressed her gratitude to the cast, crew and the audience for their effort towards the success so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

“God has indeed been faithful, and we are deeply honoured by the remarkable milestones we’ve achieved. Besties, this is not just a win for us but for everyone who has shown love, support, and trust on this journey. THE UPRISING: Wives on Strike 3 is officially the #1 film at the West African Box Office, and we owe it all to YOU! Your support, positive reviews, and shared excitement have carried us to this moment, breaking records every step of the way. Thank you for believing in us—this success is as much yours as it is ours. Let’s keep the momentum going!” the post said.

Recall that within two days of the film’s release, Wives on Strike 3 earned ₦10 million in voucher sales. The voucher system was introduced ahead of the film’s release to enable viewers to purchase tickets before showtime.