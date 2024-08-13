Omoni Oboli announces birth of her first grandchild

The actress took to Instagram on August 12, 2024, to celebrate the birth of her granddaughter, posting a video from her son Tobe and his wife Marelle's intimate baby shower.

She wrote, "Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy. 💝💝💝We never knew we could love a tiny human this much 😍Our baby Naya is here and she’s the perfect gift from God🎁🎁🎁Our hearts are filled with so much love. 🥰🥰🥰Naya, mummy, daddy, grandparents and uncles are all doing amazing. 🤩 THANK YOU LORD."

Oboli's fans and colleagues promptly flooded the comment section to congratulate her family on their newest addition.

"Welcome, baby Nayaaaa Oboli. Very first of her kind, name and many beautiful firsts. What a wonderful thing!" said a happy follower.

Actor Chidi Mokeme wrote, "Welcome baby Naya, and congratulations to daddy, mummy, and the funkiest grandma."

At the very beginning of July 2024, the actress announced that her daughter-in-law was expecting. In the heartfelt Instagram post, Omoni expressed her excitement over the upcoming arrival, posting a series of pictures from the couple's maternity photoshoot, expressing her happiness over the newest addition to their family.