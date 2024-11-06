Why all eyes are focused on the US elections - Charly Boy

In a video posted to his Instagram account in the late hours of November 5, 2024, the singer expressed his views on why the ongoing elections in the United States of America are important to the rest of the world.

Addressing his followers, he wrote, "Good day everybody, E don happen. In the next few hours or thereabout, it'd be judgement day for America. The choice facing America is monumental globally and all eyes are focused on America, the most important election of all time."

He added, "I feel that leadership globally has fallen to an all-time low so the rest of the world looks up to America to see if their style of democracy is still sustainable."

Charly Boy, known for his outspoken opinions, expressed frustration over some fans' backlash against his posts about American politics, particularly his scepticism about Donald Trump's influence.

He said, "From my recent posts on my various platforms, it is evident that I am a dog in this fight; however, in my comment section, it is filled with people who are angered by my personal opinion and I ask, 'why?'"

The singer stressed that his direct link to the country is his wife and children who live there, as they would be directly affected by the outcome of the elections.

"People accuse me of being blatantly ignorant of American politics. Oh yeah? I just dey laugh. They feel that Donald trump is the one to save the world and I just can't wrap my head around it. Which one is my own? Aside from the fact that my wife and children are all American citizens living over there, I'm the only person in my family who refused to have a second citizenship."