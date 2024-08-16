It has led to significant embarrassment - Charly Boy on seizure of Nigerian jets in France

On August 16, 2024, the singer weighed in on the recent headlines via his Instagram, noting that the seizure of the jets was embarrassing. Charly Boy questioned the legitimacy and transparency of the Nigerian government, suggesting that the jets' presence in France raises troubling questions about the administration's integrity.

He wrote, "The seizure of three Nigerian presidential jets in France has led to significant confusion and embarrassment due to a legal dispute involving the Ogun State government and the Chinese company Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Ltd."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Abegi una, weytin 3 Nigeria government Jets doing in France? Is that Tinubu’s second home? Can an illegitimate and illegal government ever come clean? Why so many Nigerian criminals deported from the US full inside APC?" Charly Boy slammed.

The singer also expressed concern over the impact of corruption on the Nigerian government, accusing officials of prioritizing personal gain over public service.

He added, "Omo, Shey una dey see how much corruption dey destroy our government. Instead of serving the people, they’re serving themselves. We need leaders who will put Nigeria first, not their own greed. When the Youths and most Nigerians say #TinubuMustGo this is one of the reasons! The stealing, corruption, rascality and lack of frugality is terrifying. Nonsense. Dia fathers."