According to PageSix, the TV show star has been struggling to keep up with her marriage to Kelvin Hunter which has been embroiled with infidelity accusations. There have been reports of Kelvin Hunter's relationship with his mistress, Sharina Hudson and there has been the rumours of the two welcoming a child together.

Kelvin Hunter and Sharina Hudson have been alleged to be in a relationship which has spanned over 10 years. This relationship has affected Wendy Williams to the point where it has gotten a better part of her health, says PageSix.

According to PageSix, Williams and Hunter are exploring what a separation would look like, even though he remains her long-time manager. They are both partners in Wendy Williams Productions, the company that produces her popular daytime show.

"There is a discussion about what happens now — everyone is asking, ‘How can they possibly stay together?’ Wendy still loves Kevin, but her health is at stake. They are so tangled up together in business, so they are carefully looking at what a separation could entail. It will be difficult,” sources close to PageSix revealed.

This latest development is coming a week after Wendy Williams was rushed to hospital after she was found drunk.

Wendy Williams found drunk, rushed to the hospital after checking out of sober home

About a week ago, Wendy Williams was found drunk and rushed to a hospital after she had checked out of a sober home. According to Daily Mail, Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital to sober up and recuperate.

It also reports that the TV host was given a banana bag, which is a bag of IV fluids which is a new tab used as a treatment for vitamin and electrolyte deficiencies in patients with chronic alcohol use.

Wendy Williams' latest relapse is coming barely a few weeks after she revealed in her show that she was battling addiction and has decided to stay in a sober home.