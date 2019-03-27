According to Daily Mail, Wendy Williams was taken to the hospital to sober up and recuperate.

It also reports that the TV host was given a banana bag, which is a bag of IV fluids which is a new tab used as a treatment for vitamin and electrolyte deficiencies in patients with chronic alcohol use.

Her representatives are yet to release a statement as at this time of the report. Wendy Williams' latest relapse is coming barely a few weeks after she revealed in her show that she was battling addiction and has decided to stay in a sober home.

Wendy Williams says she is living in a sober house...battling addiction [Video]

Wendy Williams has revealed that she is presently living in a sober house because of her battles with addiction. The media personality made this personal revelation known live on her show. Wendy said she is currently living in a sober house somewhere in the Tri-State Area of New York, New Jersey & CT and has been there for some time now.

Wendy teared up quite a bit as her audience listened intently and in shock. She went on to reveal how she has battled cocaine addiction for a long time without seeking help until recently.

Even though she didn't mention which substance she is presently addicted to, the very vocal media girl talked about her experience with other guys at the sober house where she is presently receiving treatment.