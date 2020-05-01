Gigi Hadid has finally come out to confirm that she is expecting a baby with Zayn Malik.

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, Hadid gave an interview to Jimmy Fallon, where she discussed the exciting update for the very first time.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," she said.

"Especially during this time, t's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.

Her statement is coming days after TMZ announced that she was expecting a baby.

The couple allegedly rekindled their relationship in December and were spotted together in NYC in January, fueling rumors they were fully back on. [Elle]

The two first started dating in 2015, before announcing a split in March 2018.

