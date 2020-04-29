Gigi Hadid is pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

According to TMZ, the supermodel is twenty weeks gone.

"Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while, as she's only a few months along.

It's unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet, but both of their families are very excited. [Hollywood]

"Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.

It's unclear if they know the sex of the baby yet, but both of their families are very excited.

However, the couple is yet to share the exciting baby news publicly, and are keeping details of their little one sealed.

However, the couple is yet to share the exciting baby news publicly, and are keeping details of their little one sealed. [Instagram/ZaynGigii]

The two first started dating in 2015, before announcing a split in March 2018.

The couple allegedly rekindled their relationship in December and were spotted together in NYC in January, fueling rumors they were fully back on.