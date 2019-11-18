Today is Peter and Paul Okoye's birthday and the former's kids have the cutest words to say to their dad and uncle.

Peter's wife, Lola Omotayo took to her Instagram page on Monday, November 18, 2019, where she shared a video of her kids celebrating their dad and his brother on their birthday.

"Happy Birthday to @peterpsquare and @iamkingrudy wishing you both many more beautiful years to come. God bless you both.🎊🎊🎉🎉🎂🍸🍾🤗🤗🎈🙏🙏🙏👬 #peterandpaul #twins #ibeji #nov18th #family #fathers #husbands #uncles #brothers," she captioned the video.

Happy birthday Peter and Paul Okoye from all of us at Pulse.

Up until their split in 2017, Psquare as they were fondly called, were the biggest musical group in Africa.

Things went sour in 2017 after the two fell apart. From Instagram post to videos the twins dragged each other for while leaving millions of their fans in shock as their relationship degenerated. In a recent interview, Peter revealed that he was still not in talking terms with his elder brother, Jude.

Peter Okoye says he is still not in talking terms with Jude Okoye

The music star and former member of the defunct group, Psquare, made this known during an interview with Cool FM's Dotun on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

The music star and former member of the defunct group, Psquare, made this known during an interview with Cool FM's Dotun on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. According to him, they aren't in talking terms and he isn't going to be beating around the bush about it.

"I'm always going to wish him the best of his life...like me I don't have any problem with anybody but if they really have any problem with me, its fine, I'm living my life," he said. When asked if they talk now, he responded by saying they don't.