The music star and former member of the defunct group, Psquare, made this known during an interview with Cool FM's Dotun on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. According to him, they aren't in talking terms and he isn't going to be beating around the bush about it.

"I'm always going to wish him the best of his life...like me I don't have any problem with anybody but if they really have any problem with me, its fine, I'm living my life," he said. When asked if they talk now, he responded by saying they don't.

The Okoye brothers have been at war with each other since 2017 and it is safe to say it has been one of the biggest celebrity fights recorded in the Nigerian music industry.

From shading to actually insulting each other on social media, it has been one messy scandal that has rocked the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Did Paul Okoye shade Lola Okoye on Instagram?

Paul Okoye responds to brother's accusation of insulting his family

Paul Okoye while granting an interview with a radio station back in 2018 was asked about his twin brother's latest accusation and he gave a very diplomatic answer to the question.

"These are sensitive questions and the fact that it is sensitive there are ways you will say it and the way you people will just create news out of it. The way you people are lost about this issue is the same way I am seeing the issue too.

"Just understand this, it Is not good for me, it is not good for anybody yes people will tell you that they have been hearing one side of the story and they want to hear my own side of the story, I am not giving anybody any story. I always say this I didn't work hard for twenty years to destroy stuff like that, ok, I don't know, to be honest with you, I don't know," he said.

"Paul insults my wife and kids then expect me to perform with him" - Peter Okoye

In an interview with Citizen TV in Kenya back in 2018, Peter said his twin brother will insult his wife and family at will in public and expect a performance with him without even an apology

“I don’t disrespect my brother’s wife neither, his family but he does that to me all the time. He’ll insult me and my family in public, on Instagram, and the next minute he’ll wait for me backstage for us to perform together," Peter said.

Continuing, Peter said he won't go back on his vows to protect and love his wife and family