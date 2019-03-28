The music star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, March 28, 2019, where she shared a short video of her gorgeous daughter. She went on to caption the video with a beautiful message for the birthday girl.

"God came through for me! Every time he has come through for me! My baby is 20. The most beautiful jewel. Thank you, Lord, for bringing us this far. Happy birthday, sweetheart," she wrote.

Happy birthday to Emerald Iruobe from all of us at PULSE. We all know Waje has a very special love for her daughter and that came to play a few days ago when she talked about how she's keeping up with taking care of her and also fighting to remain relevant in the music industry.

Waje cries out as she considers quitting music in viral video

In a 12 minute clip that was uploaded on her Youtube page over the weekend, Waje in an emotional outburst lamented about the state of the music industry and the reception of fans towards her music.

Opening with a series of screenshots of social media users discussing the state of the Nigerian music industry and the attitude towards what they perceive as 'good music' with her name regularly in the mentions, Waje is seen on a bed with her hair undone and no form of makeup worn as she flips through her phone soaking in all that was been said about her music and the poor reception by the fans.

Then she is seen in a phone conversation with her friends identified as Fatima and Tolani [Who later show up at her house] as she expresses her frustrations at how her efforts into the music is not getting its due reward.