Victor Olaotan seeks financial assistance after ghastly car accident

Victor Olaotan is seeking financial assistance after a ghastly car accident a few years left him unable to use his lages properly.

The veteran actor it is reported needs the sum of $50,000 for treatment outside the country. A Gofundme account has been opened on his behalf to raise funds so he can travel out of the country to search medical help.

Victor Olaotan was involved in a ghastly car accident back in 2016. At some point, it was reported that his legs were so bad it needed to be amputated.

Olaotan got into acting in 1959. The veteran actor kick-started his career on stage when he was chosen to represent his school in the play “Gods Are Not To Blame”.