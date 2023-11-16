ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran actor Hanks Anuku requests financial assistance after viral video

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He states that he has served Nigeria and now requires some assistance.

Hanks Anuku announces that he has been unemployed for a while and requires assistance

In the video posted to his Instagram account on Thursday, November 16, 2023, the actor addressed his fans. He announced that he has been unemployed for many years and, therefore, requires financial assistance from Governor Sherrif and his fans. He continually requested that his fans help him as a show of appreciation for his years of service to Nollywood.

He said, "I want to address my fans and those who truly love me, including my governor Sheriff. I have worked for this country and I have attained a high degree of learning, and I have no job for God knows how many years, and I expect the Nigerians do also know that I did it all for them. If you truly love me, I wanna ask Governor Sheriff to send support to me. To my fans who truly love me and appreciate the works I have done. May God help you all help me."

In his caption, he extended his gratitude in advance for the generous donations from his fans and stated that he felt it was time to let the public know his situation.

The caption read, "I thank you all fans and my governor, Sheriff. I have tried my best to uphold my status as an entertainer, so it's good to let you all know what I'm going through. I have a family and would love to get all the help from you all. Dropping my account details, nothing is ever too small. THANKS FOR YOUR HELP."

Just yesterday, November 15, 2023, Anuku's fans were thrown into a frenzy after a video of him shouting incoherently in a petrol station went viral. In the video, fans observed that he looked haggard and slightly disoriented while engaging the man recording him.

Many feared for his welfare afterward until Nigerian actress Shan George came out to clarify that Anuku was fine and was simply on the set of a movie.

