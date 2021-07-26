Van Vicker finally graduates from university after 24 years

Dressed in a graduation robe, the movie star revealed via his Instagram page that while his mates were enrolling to go to the university in 1997, his single mother couldn't afford to send him to school.

"21years later, here I stand before you with 3 achievements during my graduation; to God be the Glory. 1. 1st class honors. 2. Best Student in Strategic communication. 3. Best Communication Student Award," he wrote.

"The above is within the context of my 2021 post on social media and is in no way presumptuous but uprightly to inspire - I could not enroll at a tertiary institution in 1997 because my single mother did not have the funds. If free SHS was available back in the day, most likely I would have graduated in 2000/2001."

"My career took off and I have been blessed but as someone who relishes education getting that degree was just a matter of time. I complete my Masters program this December and I am sorely motivated and committed to go even beyond, God willing. I thank all those who supported me and is supporting me during this journey. #educational #theyounggodfather."

Vicker, is a Ghanaian actor, movie director and humanitarian. He started off his career as an OAP in Ghana before making his debut in the Ghanaian television series Sun city, which depicted university life.

Van Vicker and his wife, Adwoa Pulse Ghana

He later went on to become one of the prominent faces in the Ghanaian movie industry. He made his Nollywood debut a few years later.

He has worked with Nollywood stars like Tonto Dikeh, Mercy Johnson, Stephanie Okereke, Chika Ike and Jim Iyke.