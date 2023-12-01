'Orange Is The New Black' actress Uzo Aduba welcomes first child with husband

The veteran let the world in on the good news on Thursday, November 30, 2023, describing the development as miraculous. Aduba posted a heartwarming picture of her and her newborn nuzzled on her chest at the hospital.

The new mother fawned over her baby girl and expressed her joy and gratitude to God for the birth of her bundle of Joy.

"My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours.

"We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you. I’m a mommy, you guys. Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it," she said.

Back in June, the actress had shared the exciting news of her pregnancy during her appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards which took place on Sunday, June 11. She had dramatically unbuttoned her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket on Tony's red carpet to reveal her baby bump, leading to cheers from those around. She made the news Instagram official, holding up a cute white baby onesie.

Her caption read, "What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone's mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done."

Aduba born of Nigerian parents moved to America from Nigeria as a young child and is widely known for her stellar acting as Suzanne Crazy Eyes in the award winning series Orange Is The New Black.