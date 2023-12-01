ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Orange Is The New Black' actress Uzo Aduba welcomes first child with husband

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Aww, motherhood looks great on her already!

Uzo Aduba has announced the birth of her dirst chiln with her husband [instagram/Uzoaduba]
Uzo Aduba has announced the birth of her dirst chiln with her husband [instagram/Uzoaduba]

Recommended articles

The veteran let the world in on the good news on Thursday, November 30, 2023, describing the development as miraculous. Aduba posted a heartwarming picture of her and her newborn nuzzled on her chest at the hospital.

The new mother fawned over her baby girl and expressed her joy and gratitude to God for the birth of her bundle of Joy.

"My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you. I’m a mommy, you guys. Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it," she said.

Back in June, the actress had shared the exciting news of her pregnancy during her appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards which took place on Sunday, June 11. She had dramatically unbuttoned her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket on Tony's red carpet to reveal her baby bump, leading to cheers from those around. She made the news Instagram official, holding up a cute white baby onesie.

Her caption read, "What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone's mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done."

ADVERTISEMENT

Aduba born of Nigerian parents moved to America from Nigeria as a young child and is widely known for her stellar acting as Suzanne Crazy Eyes in the award winning series Orange Is The New Black.

The movie star also secretly tied the knot with her lover, filmmaker Robert Sweeting in 2020, now their cozy family of two has expanded by one.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rising music star Hyzah taps Grammy winner LeriQ for debut EP 'To The World'

Rising music star Hyzah taps Grammy winner LeriQ for debut EP 'To The World'

Flavour marks his legendary status with new album 'African Royalty'

Flavour marks his legendary status with new album 'African Royalty'

Davido is my guy - AY Makun clears the air on 'small preek' joke

Davido is my guy - AY Makun clears the air on 'small preek' joke

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Ruger's 'Asiwaju' is the most streamed song in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

'Orange Is The New Black' actress Uzo Aduba welcomes first child with husband

'Orange Is The New Black' actress Uzo Aduba welcomes first child with husband

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Burna Boy, Davido, Rema among most streamed artists in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

Davido's 'Timeless' is the most streamed album in sub-Saharan Africa in 2023

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

British Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Yetunde excites on new single 'Promise'

A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

A Journey of Redemption and Hope, Breath of Life, launches on Prime Video, December 15

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hilda Baci [Punch]

Nigerian Jollof is the best, Ghana Jollof has no flavour - Hilda Baci

Ilebaye is also looking for the best business to invest in [Instagram/Ilebayeee]

BBNaija's Ilebaye plans to build an orphanage with her prize money

People kept asking why her husband chose her and it bothered her [Instagram/ItsHelenPaul]

Comedian Helen Paul feels small when she goes out with her lawyer husband

Davido and Stonebwoy

I’m still full – Davido appreciates Stonebwoy’s wife for ‘fufu and light soup’ feast