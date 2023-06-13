Uzo Aduba is expecting first child, shows off baby bump

Renowned for her role in the hit series Orange Is the New Black, the 42-year-old actress made the exciting announcement during her appearance at the 2023 Tony Awards which took place on Sunday, Jun 11, 2023.

The actress unbuttoned her orange Christian Siriano suit jacket on Tony's red carpet, revealing her baby bump.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Aduba shared a heartfelt post where she expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone's Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done."

Aduba is an American actress who gained international recognition for her portrayal of Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren in Orange Is the New Black.

She received multiple prestigious awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2015 and two SAG Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series in 2014 and 2015.

As Aduba embarks on this joyous journey of motherhood, fans and well-wishers anticipate the arrival of her little one.