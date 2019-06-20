Following a backlash from former housemates of BBNaija and a number of people, Uti has rephrased the success statement he made about Cee c.

The former reality TV star and winner of Big Brother Africa (Allstars) edition, took to his Instagram page on Thursday, June 20, 2019, where he tried to calm frayed nerves.

Uti rephrased the statement which had made him come under fire and explained why he couldn't stop showering accolades on Cee C.

"To those offended, calm your nerves. No harm meant. When you are proud of someone, you would give all the accolades you can, especially when you remember the bashing you went thru for your support. So let me rephrase and edit: Ceec is one of the most successful housemates' of BBNaija 2018," he wrote.

This U-turn is coming a few hours after he got bashed and called out by Cee C's fellow ex-housemates.

The likes of Princess and Ifu Ennada weren't having of Uti's accolades on Cee C as they called him out.

If you think the drama that has followed the housemates from the last edition of BBNaija has ended then have a rethink.

The reality TV star shared her displeasure via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. According to her, a number of the reality TV stars who have come out of that show has faced their one issue or the other and it is unnecessary.

"I felt that as a former housemate, he should know better than to outrightly quote a comparison. It's just unnecessary. Most housemates have gone through a phase of depression, insecurity and regrets and they also have moved past it and gotten stronger. You cant come to start this unspoken trivia now," she wrote.

Princess's comments are coming less than 24 hours after Uti had taken to his Instagram page to not only commend Ceec but also place her above all her contemporaries at the last edition of Big Brother Naija.

"Well well well...what Can say?🕺🏾 How much louder can I shout?🤐 How much more words can I write ??🖋MANY ARE CALLED BUT ALAS ...VERY FEW ARE CHOSEN 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nwadiora - an Igbo name meaning ...Pikin wey good for the community /country... LOL..... need I say more? Since winning the Show, she has received massive support and she hasn't stopped dishing it Back to Back 😏😏😏 . In my tribute to her after BBnaija last year I wrote and I quote "In Big brother, there are always 2 Winners, The winner of the Grand Prize and the one that beat the odds"

"I went on further to say " The Sun Shines in its time and so does the Moon. PREPARE FOR YOUR TIME ..YOU ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL" I am no Prophet but Ladies and Gents, I present to you...THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATE OF #BBnaija 2018... Miss @ceec_official NWADIORA 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 . #superProud #OurGirl #NoRegrets #AQueen #Beautiful," he wrote.

We don't know if Uti's message was just a harmless commendation or a way to spit the other housemates but we already know how his statement is already getting some people uncomfortable.