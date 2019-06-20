If you think the drama that has followed the housemates from the last edition of BBNaija has ended then have a rethink.

Uti has come under serious fire from an ex-housemate of the BBNaija 3, Princess, who thinks his statement on Cee C being the most successful ex-housemate from her season is baseless.

The reality TV star made her displeasure known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

According to her, a number of the reality TV stars who have come out of BBNaija have faced one issue or the other, hence, the statement is unnecessary.

"I felt that as a former housemate, he should know better than to outrightly quote a comparison. It's just unnecessary. Most housemates have gone through a phase of depression, insecurity and regrets and they also have moved past it and gotten stronger. You cant come to start this unspoken trivia now," she wrote.

Princess's comments are coming less than 24 hours after Uti had taken to his Instagram page to not only commend Cee C, but also place her above all her contemporaries at the last edition of Big Brother Naija.

"Well well well...what Can say?🕺🏾 How much louder can I shout?🤐 How much more words can I write ??🖋MANY ARE CALLED BUT ALAS ...VERY FEW ARE CHOSEN 🙏🏾🙏🏾 Nwadiora - an Igbo name meaning ...Pikin wey good for the community /country... LOL..... need I say more? Since winning the Show, she has received massive support and she hasn't stopped dishing it Back to Back 😏😏😏 . In my tribute to her after BBnaija last year I wrote and I quote "In Big brother, there are always 2 Winners, The winner of the Grand Prize and the one that beat the odds"

"I went on further to say " The Sun Shines in its time and so does the Moon. PREPARE FOR YOUR TIME ..YOU ARE DEFINITELY GOING TO BE SUCCESSFUL" I am no Prophet but Ladies and Gents, I present to you...THE MOST SUCCESSFUL HOUSEMATE OF #BBnaija 2018... Miss @ceec_official NWADIORA 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 . #superProud #OurGirl #NoRegrets #AQueen #Beautiful," he wrote.

We don't know if Uti's message was just a harmless commendation or a way to spite the other housemates but we already know how his statement is already getting some people uncomfortable.