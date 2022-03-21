RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Twitter user apologises to Davido days after alleging Peruzzi fathered his son

Mister Mdee was called out for making the unflattering tweets about Davido.

Nigerian music star David Davido Adeleke

The Twitter user who alleged that Nigerian music star Davido is not the father of his son has tendered an apology.

Mister Mdee alleged that Peruzzi is the father of the music star's only son, Ifeanyi.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Sunday, March 20, 2022, the Twitter user apologised to Davido for the harm he may have caused.

"Disregard the tweet i put out on Monday, it's false and mare cruise between me and 30bg. @Davido I'm sorry for what that tweet might have caused you #peace,'' he tweeted.

Mdee had alleged that Davido used the photo of Peruzzi's son on his last album cover.

Meanwhile, it is well known that Davido used his son Ifeanyi on the cover of the said album.

After the tweet went viral, Davido issued a stern warning to the Twitter user.

Davido issues stern warning to Twitter user who claimed Peruzzi fathered his son

"Deadman walking! You don carry ur hate for me to my child !! Innocent child! Brother, YOU DO THIS ONE !!!! Oya na," he replied.

"Say all you want about DAVIDO .... but DO NOT MENTION MY CHILDREN."

The allegation that Peruzzi is the father of Davido's son has made the headlines several times.

However, Peruzzi has come out to deny the allegations.

The music star cleared the air during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on his show 'WithChude.'

According to him, it was absurd that people would make up stories about him sleeping with the partner of the man who changed his life.

Nigerian music star Peruzzi

"Someone said I had sex with the wife of the man who helped me. Do you know how crazy that is?'' he said.

"Even if you hate me as a person, what did Davido do to you? Anyway, right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me.”

Davido and Chioma's son, Ifeanyi Adeleke

David Adeleke Jnr. is Davido’s third child and first son. His full name is David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jnr.

He was born on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in the United Kingdom.

The music and his estranged fiancee, Chioma, welcomed Ifeanyi right after his proposal.

